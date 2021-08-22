Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. increased their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE EQH opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.