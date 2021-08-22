Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. increased their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Equitable by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equitable by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQH opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.