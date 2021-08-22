ESBC (ESBC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $57,939.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,767,320 coins and its circulating supply is 29,487,986 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

