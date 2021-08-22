Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 4,730 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.88% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMK. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.22. 44,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,601. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.