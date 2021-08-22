Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.62. 338,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

