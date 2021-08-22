Estate Counselors LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.05. The stock had a trading volume of 396,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

