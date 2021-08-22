Estate Counselors LLC Buys 20,560 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOTL. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 150.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 72,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 67,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 392,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL remained flat at $$48.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 143,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,759. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

