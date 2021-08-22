Estate Counselors LLC Buys 58,135 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

VTI stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

