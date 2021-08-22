Estate Counselors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,725 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. 6,689,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,083,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

