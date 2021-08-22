Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.68. 406,996 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

