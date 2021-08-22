Estate Counselors LLC Has $18.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,968,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 440,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.91. The stock had a trading volume of 266,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

