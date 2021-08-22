Estate Counselors LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,470 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.2% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 84,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,785 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. 5,076,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.99. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.