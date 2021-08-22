Estate Counselors LLC Has $9.97 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,850 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. 1,892,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.