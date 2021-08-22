Estate Counselors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 1,876,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,065. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

