Estate Counselors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,759,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.