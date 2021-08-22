Estate Counselors LLC Invests $23.53 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. 296,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,259. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.