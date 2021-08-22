Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,535 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.97% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 105,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.