Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,950 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $35,358,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,597. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

