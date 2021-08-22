Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 14,050 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. 2,229,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,668. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.