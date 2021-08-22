Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 5,960 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $167.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

