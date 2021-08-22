Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 7,355 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,486,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

