Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 8,890 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 326,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 311,537 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,615,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

