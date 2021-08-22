Estate Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 196,200 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,555,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 817,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39.

