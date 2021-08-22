Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 352,950 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

