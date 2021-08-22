Estate Counselors LLC Sells 24,505 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 597,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,677,000 after acquiring an additional 244,185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,421,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 637,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

