Estate Counselors LLC Sells 69,150 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,150 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.75. 2,270,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

