Estate Counselors LLC Sells 90,315 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,315 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 258,550 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

