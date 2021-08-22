Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will announce sales of $182.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $151.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $755.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $770.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

ETD stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $606.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

