Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $347,360.62 and $20,800.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.40 or 0.06503623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00135342 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,326,753 coins and its circulating supply is 185,297,340 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

