Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $351,306.09 and approximately $120.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.88 or 0.00818284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047942 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.