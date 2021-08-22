Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $192,386.06 and $402.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 86.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00807723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00047509 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.