Ethereum Meta Price Hits $0.0000 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $26,113.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00811809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047642 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

