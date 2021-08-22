Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $498,392.44 and approximately $624.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00010279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00806034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars.

