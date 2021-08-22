EtherGem Market Cap Hits $370,333.11 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $370,333.11 and $1,409.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00815582 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047774 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

