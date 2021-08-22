Etherisc DIP Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $318,188.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $27.35 million and $318,188.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815810 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

