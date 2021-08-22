Ethernity Chain Price Tops $19.48 on Major Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $19.48 or 0.00039494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $219.73 million and approximately $28.87 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00810752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,277,110 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

