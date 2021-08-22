Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.50 ($126.47).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €98.90 ($116.35) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.93. Euronext has a 12 month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12 month high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

