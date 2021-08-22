Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Tops $2.85 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.88 or 0.00818284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047942 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

