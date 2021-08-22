Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Duolingo stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.03. The company had a trading volume of 132,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,361. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $125.01 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

