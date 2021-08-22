Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Everest Re Group worth $354,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $271.94. 197,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

