Everex Achieves Market Cap of $11.78 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $985,144.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.00804612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00101455 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars.

