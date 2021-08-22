Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AQUA opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $38.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,772 shares of company stock worth $5,789,766. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

