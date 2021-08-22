Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88,522 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of Exact Sciences worth $87,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.