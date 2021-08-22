EXMR FDN Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 38.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $21,138.10 and $18,763.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00148180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00806630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047475 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.