Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,600 shares of company stock worth $19,610,167 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.36. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.