FairGame Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 1% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $3.96 million and $1.57 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001905 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006509 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00064112 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

