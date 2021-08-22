FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) versus Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Financial Analysis

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Take-Two Interactive Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million 2.16 $1.14 million N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software $3.37 billion 5.56 $588.89 million $6.29 25.59

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FalconStor Software and Take-Two Interactive Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Take-Two Interactive Software 0 5 17 0 2.77

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus target price of $214.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 10.06% -32.78% 34.20% Take-Two Interactive Software 19.45% 17.92% 9.66%

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats FalconStor Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends, as well as Two Dots mobile game. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including PlayStation 4; Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.