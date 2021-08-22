FansTime Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2.56 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

