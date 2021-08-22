Feathercoin Price Up 5.1% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $22,942.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000123 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

