Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,306.70 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00131939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00156935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,938.96 or 1.00258183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00925788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.79 or 0.06618716 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.