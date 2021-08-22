Feellike Market Capitalization Hits $17,315.13 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,315.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00056598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00131275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00156916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.23 or 1.00029799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.29 or 0.00922099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.90 or 0.06551777 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

